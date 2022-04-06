National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Invesque in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Invesque’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$65.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$95.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

