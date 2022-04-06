National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,384 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

