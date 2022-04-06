National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,935 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

