National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 4,075 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

