National Bank of Canada FI Invests $147,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avient by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 172.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at $6,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

