National Bank of Canada FI Invests $154,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

