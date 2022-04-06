National Bank of Canada FI Invests $168,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $12,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $4,772,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,433 shares of company stock worth $9,322,857 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

