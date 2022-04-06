National Bank of Canada FI Invests $184,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,782 shares of company stock valued at $65,112,193. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $435.12 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day moving average of $454.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

