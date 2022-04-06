National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 10,937 Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

