National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

