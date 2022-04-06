National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 969,751 shares.The stock last traded at $45.21 and had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

