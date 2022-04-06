Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 7.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.03. 10,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,949,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
