Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 7.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.03. 10,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,949,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the second quarter worth $262,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

