Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.84 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

