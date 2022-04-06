Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.84 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.