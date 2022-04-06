NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. NCR has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

