Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.18.
About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)
