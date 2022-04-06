Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $24.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.