NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 27,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

