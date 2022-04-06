NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.84.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.