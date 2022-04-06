NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to post $189.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NetScout Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in NetScout Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 44,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

