Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director William H. Rastetter Sells 10,728 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NBIX opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

