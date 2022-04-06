Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to post ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.01). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. Nevro has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

