New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska stock opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,315.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.