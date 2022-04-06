New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,836 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Joint worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

