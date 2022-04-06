New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Street Properties worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 197.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

