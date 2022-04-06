New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $912.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.