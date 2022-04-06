New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.