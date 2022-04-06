New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

