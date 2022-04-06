New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IIIN opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

