New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.