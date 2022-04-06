New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

