NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

FINX opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $53.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42.

