NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $808,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.