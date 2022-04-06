NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $431.40 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.50 and a 200-day moving average of $409.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

