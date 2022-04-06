NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America cut their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

