NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,678,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Shares of VSCO opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

