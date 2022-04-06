NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

Shares of STX opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.