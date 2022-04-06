Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.13 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $42.41 million and $4.13 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.54 or 0.07319067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.00 or 1.00010337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050789 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

