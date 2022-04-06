Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,792,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

