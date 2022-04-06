NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) versus MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Financial Analysis

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MAG Silver alerts:

48.6% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MAG Silver and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 1.92% 1.88% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -110.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 269.50 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.72) -4.03

NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MAG Silver and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

MAG Silver beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.