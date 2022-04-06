Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.69. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 3,239 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,481 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

