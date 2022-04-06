NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.46. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.