NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NNGRY. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NN Group from €63.00 ($69.23) to €58.00 ($63.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NN Group stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

