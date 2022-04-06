Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomura has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nomura by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

