Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.87 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $1.37 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.95 or 0.07361817 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.45 or 0.99782275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

