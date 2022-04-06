Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.