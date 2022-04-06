Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 164,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,381,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

