Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.60. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,683 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $109,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

