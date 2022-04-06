Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

