Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NXN opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

