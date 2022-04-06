Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NIM opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.